A Warm day then a couple of sprinkles

Cooler this weekend

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

News 6 Morning Forecast for November 26th

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a beautiful day out ahead of a new front that will move in later tonight.

Expect a high of 78° today. Yesterday’s Highway 79. If you liked yesterday you will like today.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds but if you additional clouds late in the afternoon and into the evening hours.

We will see less than a 10% chance for rain after 8 PM as a front moves through.

The front I’ll bring temperatures into the 40s and 50s across Central Florida by early tomorrow morning.

Expect a high tomorrow of 70 and a high again on Sunday of 70 with no rain chances through the weekend.

There is currently nothing to watch in the tropics. Remember hurricane season ends November 30th.

About the Author:

From chasing tornadoes and tracking the tropics, to forecasting ice storms and other dangerous weather, Troy Bridges has covered it all! Troy is an award-winning meteorologist who always prepares you for the day ahead on the News 6 Morning News.

