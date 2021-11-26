A Warm day then a couple of sprinkles

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a beautiful day out ahead of a new front that will move in later tonight.

Expect a high of 78° today. Yesterday’s Highway 79. If you liked yesterday you will like today.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds but if you additional clouds late in the afternoon and into the evening hours.

We will see less than a 10% chance for rain after 8 PM as a front moves through.

The front I’ll bring temperatures into the 40s and 50s across Central Florida by early tomorrow morning.

Expect a high tomorrow of 70 and a high again on Sunday of 70 with no rain chances through the weekend.

There is currently nothing to watch in the tropics. Remember hurricane season ends November 30th.