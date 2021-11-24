Volunteers help dozens in Orlando with free Thanksgiving turkeys

ORLANDO, Fla. – The cost of Thanksgiving dinner is going up, like everything else, but dozens of families in need will still have a turkey on their Thanksgiving table this week thanks to a volunteer effort.

Dozens of volunteers handed out free thanksgiving meals in Orlando Sunday ahead of the holiday.

[TRENDING: Central Florida wakes up to coldest air of season. Here’s your Thanksgiving Day forecast | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

For the fifth year, the event was sponsored by a nonprofit called Trufriends, in collaboration with O-town Provision and the Ox School of Construction.

Ad

“There’s always a need in Orlando, this year especially. Normally, we raise 250 turkeys. This year, that was a little more difficult, so we put this on for the families that are still in need after all of the other turkey drives are done,” David Pagan, founder & CEO for Community Pros Consulting said.

Dozens of volunteers handed out free thanksgiving meals in Orlando last Sunday ahead of the holiday. (TruFriends)

The giveaway helped families who rely on Serenity’s Grace food pantry.

“When we come together, the community wins! In this crazy time, unity is what we need more than anything. Spread the love, one community at a time. Pay it forward,” Courtney Felton from TruFriends said.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com Florida Foodie newsletter, sent every other Wednesday.