Thanksgiving travelers set new TSA pandemic record

Thanksgiving travelers across the U.S. are flying in record numbers.

The Transportation Security Administration says it screened 2.3 million people at U.S. airports Wednesday.

[TRENDING: Trucker accused of abducting woman| Stop washing your Thanksgiving turkey| Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

That makes it the busiest day at security checkpoints since March 2020, when the pandemic was ramping up.

It’s also more than twice the number of people screened the day before Thanksgiving last year.

Ad

[BEFORE YOU FLY: Check your flight out of OIA here]

Wednesday is the seventh consecutive day the TSA screened more than two million passengers.

The TSA expects to screen more than 20 million people at airport security checkpoints this week for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Orlando International Airport expects Saturday to be its busiest day of the Thanksgiving travel period with an estimated 154,400 people passing through its gates.