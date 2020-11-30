Man fatally struck while lying on Highway A1A on Thanksgiving Day, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A homeless man who was lying in one of the travel lanes on northbound Highway A1A was fatally struck by a vehicle on Thanksgiving Day, according to the Melbourne Police Department.

Police said David Wesley Blake, 52, was lying in the road around 3 a.m. Thursday when he was hit. He died as a result of his injuries.

[TRENDING: Man found clinging to boat 86 miles off Fla. | US may see ‘surge upon surge’ of COVID-19 | Mom of slain teen shot at burial service]

Records show the 35-year-old driver did not appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call traffic homicide investigator officer Chris Livingston at 321-608-6866.