Winter Park man killed in I-4 crash in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 53-year-old Winter Park man was killed Friday in a crash on I-4 in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck was reported at 11:25 a.m. on I-4 west near Fairbanks Avenue.

[TRENDING: Trump says he will leave if ... | Tropics still bubblin’ | Disney to lay off thousands more workers]

The FHP said the man was driving an SUV and failed to slow at the Fairbanks exit, striking the car in front of him. The SUV overturned, partially ejecting the man, who was pronounced dead at Orlando Heath, troopers said.

The other driver, a 52-year-old Ohio man, and his passenger, a 52-year-old Ohio woman, suffered minor injuries, according to an FHP report.

The Winter Park man was not wearing a seat belt, the FHP report stated.