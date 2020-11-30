3 dead, 2 injured in head-on crash in Osceola County

A woman and two men were killed and two others were injured Monday morning in a head-on crash in Osceola County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The triple fatal wreck was reported at 5:25 a.m. on Kenansville Road, south of State Road 60.

According to the FHP, a 21-year-old Royal Palm Beach woman was driving an SUV south on Kenansville Road and traveled into the northbound lanes. The front of the SUV slammed into a pickup truck, killing the driver, a 37-year-old Okeechobee man, and one of his three passengers, a 34-year-old Okeechobee man, both of whom were wearing their seat belts, according to the FHP.

The woman driving the SUV, who was not wearing a seat belt, also died in the crash, the FHP.

Two other passengers in the pickup, a 26-year-old man and a 40-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and were taken to a hospital, the FHP said.

Kenansville Road was shut down in both directions in the area.