1 dead, 3 injured in Osceola County crash

2-vehicle wreck investigated on Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway at Nova Road

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

File photo of Florida Highway Patrol cruiser (WJXT 2020)

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – One person was killed and three others were injured Wednesday morning in a crash in Osceola County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The two-vehicle wreck was reported at 6 a.m. on Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway at Nova Road.

Troopers said one victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Three others were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Roads are blocked in the area.

No other details have been released.

