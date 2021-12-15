1 dead, 3 injured in Osceola County crash

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – One person was killed and three others were injured Wednesday morning in a crash in Osceola County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The two-vehicle wreck was reported at 6 a.m. on Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway at Nova Road.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Troopers said one victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Three others were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Roads are blocked in the area.

No other details have been released.