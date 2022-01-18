Brevard County to open cold weather shelter

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard County is opening a cold-weather shelter Tuesday night in Titusville ahead of overnight lows expected to dip into the mid-40s.

According to county officials, the cold weather shelter will be open from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at the following location:

LifePointe Ministries, Inc.

Titusville Civic Center

4220 South Hopkins Avenue

Titusville, FL 32780

[TRENDING: US airlines warn of ‘catastrophic’ halt to air traffic | Brother of high-profile missing Florida woman disappears | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Breakfast and lunch will be served to those staying at the shelter, officials said.