Brevard County to open cold weather shelter

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard County is opening a cold-weather shelter Tuesday night in Titusville ahead of overnight lows expected to dip into the mid-40s.
According to county officials, the cold weather shelter will be open from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at the following location:
LifePointe Ministries, Inc.
Titusville Civic Center
4220 South Hopkins Avenue
Titusville, FL 32780
Breakfast and lunch will be served to those staying at the shelter, officials said.
