Brevard County to open cold weather shelter

Shelter will be open from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 8:30 a.m. Wednesday

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Cold weather shelters open as temperatures plunge

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard County is opening a cold-weather shelter Tuesday night in Titusville ahead of overnight lows expected to dip into the mid-40s.

According to county officials, the cold weather shelter will be open from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at the following location:

LifePointe Ministries, Inc.

Titusville Civic Center

4220 South Hopkins Avenue

Titusville, FL 32780

Breakfast and lunch will be served to those staying at the shelter, officials said.

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

