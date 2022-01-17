Lake County weather shelters to operate during Central Florida cold front

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Lake County is gearing up for Central Florida’s cold front by activating its cold weather shelters Monday and Tuesday, officials announced Monday.

County officials said Trinity Assembly of God, located at 200 Urick St. in Fruitland Park, and LifePointe Church, located at 3551 E. Orange Ave. in Eustis will be accepting those vulnerable to the cold weather during this time.

The shelters will be in operation both nights from 5 to 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. the following mornings.

According to the county, masks are required at the shelters and the Florida Department of Health will be “conducting COVID-19 screenings at each shelter as well as offering hepatitis A, flu, and COVID-19 vaccinations.”

LakeXpress buses will be providing free transportation to those traveling to the shelters along the following routes:

Evenings of Monday, Jan. 17 and Tuesday, Jan. 18

(Riders should arrive before scheduled pick-up time)

Clermont - 5:20 p.m.

1995 U.S. Highway 27 Clermont, FL 34711

FDOT Park and Ride to Trinity Assembly of God at 5:20 p.m.

Riders should await pick-up inside the Park and Ride

Eustis - 5:30 p.m., 5:30-5:45 p.m.

Ardice Transfer Center Eustis, FL 32726

Riders will be transported to LifePointe Church at 5:30 p.m.

The Open Door 115 E. Citrus Ave. Eustis, FL 32726

Riders will be transported to LifePointe Church between 5:30-5:45 p.m.

Leesburg - 5 p.m.

Citizens Transfer Center 1321 Citizens Blvd. Leesburg, FL 34748

Riders will take the Route 1A bus to Trinity Assembly of God at 5 p.m.

Mornings of Tuesday, Jan. 18 and Wednesday, Jan. 19

(Riders should arrive before scheduled pick-up time)

LifePointe Church - 6:30 a.m.

3551 E Orange Ave., Eustis, FL 32736

Riders will be transported to the Open Door, the Ardice Transfer Center or alert the driver that they are traveling from a weather shelter and get to their destination free at 6:30 a.m.

Trinity Assembly of God - 7:10-7:20 a.m.

200 Urick St., Fruitland Park, FL 34731

Riders will be transported to Citizens Transfer Center in Leesburg, the Salvation Army at 2605 South St. in Leesburg, alert the driver that they are traveling from a weather shelter and get to their destination free between 7:10-7:20 a.m.

Lake County bus riders are required to wear face coverings over their nose and mouth for the duration of the journey and will be provided masks if needed.

For more information about how to prepare for cold weather events, click here. For nonprofit and faith-based organizations who want to offer shelter in the future, call Lake County Emergency Management at 352-343-9420.