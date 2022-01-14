Cold weather shelter to open in Flagler County during chilly weekend

BUNNELL, Fla. – The Sheltering Tree in Flagler County said it will open a cold weather shelter Sunday and Monday nights at a Bunnell church, according to a news release.

Weather conditions in Central Florida toward the end of the weekend are expected to meet the criteria for opening this shelter with overnight temperatures forecast to dip below 40 degrees in some areas.

The shelter at the Church on the Rock, located at 2200 N. State St., Bunnell, FL 32110, will remain open from 5:30 p.m. to 8 a.m. the following day.

Flagler County officials said that all residents are urged to visit the shelter if their only other alternatives to staying warm could potentially be unsafe, such as with a space heater.

“Space heaters need space – at least 3 feet – away from anything that can burn,” Flagler County Fire Marshal Jerry Smith said.

In the release, county officials also suggested the following home-heating safety tips:

Never use the oven to heat the home.

Turn off portable heaters when leaving the room or going to bed.

All fuel-burning equipment should be vented to the outside to avoid carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning.

Screen fireplaces to contain sparks.

Keep your door closed at night to both keep heat inside of your room and to give you more time and space to escape in the event of a fire elsewhere in the home.

For those who need transportation to the shelter, the county will provide it via two routes that follow the schedules below:

ROUTE ONE

Hidden Trails Community Center, 3 p.m. Espanola Community Center, 3:30 p.m. Bunnell Free Clinic, 4 p.m. First United Methodist Church in Bunnell, 4:30 p.m.

ROUTE TWO

Veteran’s Park Flagler Beach, 3 p.m. Flagler County Social Services, 3:15 p.m. A1A Tennis Center, 5633 N Oceanshore Blvd., 3:30 p.m. Dollar Tree (by Carrabas), 4:10 p.m. Palm Coast Main Branch Library, 4:30 p.m. (possibly as late as 4:40 p.m. depending on traffic)

You can contact the Sheltering Tree at 386-437-3258.