Weather

Nice day on tap, but rain and big cooldown on the way. Here’s how cold it will get

Highs will top off in low 60s on Monday and Tuesday

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

Tags: Weather, Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a gorgeous couple of days across Central Florida ahead of a cold front that will bring big changes.

Temperatures are close to the average in the 40s and 50s to start Friday in the Orlando area.

We will warm into the low 70s for highs over the next couple of days.

Expect some strong storms on Sunday, then a cooldown by Monday.

Highs on Monday and Tuesday will top off in the low 60s with high temperatures near 70 by Wednesday.

Overnight lows will be near 40 degrees early Monday in the Orlando area.

Bundle up!

About the Author:

From chasing tornadoes and tracking the tropics, to forecasting ice storms and other dangerous weather, Troy Bridges has covered it all! Troy is an award-winning meteorologist who always prepares you for the day ahead on the News 6 Morning News.

