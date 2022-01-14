Nice day on tap, but rain and big cooldown on the way. Here’s how cold it will get

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a gorgeous couple of days across Central Florida ahead of a cold front that will bring big changes.

Temperatures are close to the average in the 40s and 50s to start Friday in the Orlando area.

We will warm into the low 70s for highs over the next couple of days.

Expect some strong storms on Sunday, then a cooldown by Monday.

Highs on Monday and Tuesday will top off in the low 60s with high temperatures near 70 by Wednesday.

Overnight lows will be near 40 degrees early Monday in the Orlando area.

Bundle up!