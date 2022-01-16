Timeline: Here’s when a line of storms and a big cold front is expected to move through Central Florida

Rain and colder temperatures are coming to the area for next few days.

Florida – After a day of sunshine and temperatures in the 70s, get ready changes are on the way.

Ahead of the cold front showers and thunderstorms will move through central Florida early Sunday morning through the first half of the day. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

The later it gets the more the wind starts to crank up. It will be breezy before midnight and then winds pick up out of the southeast at 10-20 mph and gust even higher.

On Sunday, there will be a Wind Advisory for all of central Florida starting at 7 a.m. and lasting until 7 p.m.

A Wind Advisory for all of central Florida kicks in early Sunday for the majority of the day. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Expect southwest winds to shift out of the west and pick up to 20-25 mph. Gusts will be closer to 35-40 mph.

The stormy weather begins overnight into early Sunday morning, depending on where you live.

Scattered storms will move into Marion county by 3 a.m. and then the line of thunderstorms will develop around 6 in the morning and move east.

Storms begin to the west by 6 a.m. and progress into the Metro by 8 Sunday morning. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

By 8 a.m. that line of showers and thunderstorms will stretch from Flagler County all the way to Osceola County and continue east clearing the coast just before lunch.

Storms by lunch Sunday (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Keep in mind that a few fast-moving storms could turn strong to severe packing heavy rain, strong wind gusts, and an isolated spin up can’t be ruled out. Damaging winds up to 60 mph will be possible as well as the storm cells progress east.

Ad

A few storms have potential to turn strong to severe early in the day Sunday ahead of the cold front. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

A few sprinkles of rain could linger into Sunday afternoon, but most areas will have started to clear.

Lows Saturday night will be in the upper 50s to low 60s, with more clouds building and eventually producing rain.

On Sunday, expect much of the day to be spent in the 60s, briefly reaching 70 degrees. It will continue to be windy through Sunday night.

The arrival of cold air will be apparent Monday morning, with wake up temperatures in the 40s to low 50s. Factoring in the wind it will feel like the 30s. Be sure to bundle up.

Monday will be much colder with highs only reaching the upper 50s to low 60s. The wind will begin to slow down late in the day.

Cold temps early Tuesday following MLK holiday (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Waking up Tuesday morning, be ready for some of the coldest air we’ve had so far this winter. Lows will dip to the low 30s to low 40s with frost potential in the mix.

From there, a slow warm up back to the 70s will take over for the remainder of the workweek.

Ad