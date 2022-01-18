Florida cold! Orlando area wakes up to temperatures in 30s

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are starting off Tuesday in the 30s and 40s across Central Florida, with Ocala reaching the freezing point of 32 degrees.

Frost advisories have been issued for Marion and Sumter counties until 9 a.m.

Expect temperatures to warm into the mid-60s later in the day. with lots of sunshine. The average high in Orlando on this date is 72. The record low is 26, set in 1977.

Overnight lows early Wednesday will dip into the low to mid-40s.

We will reach a high in the mid-70s Wednesday afternoon.

Expect rain chances to return at 30% on Friday, with the highs in the 60s on Saturday and Sunday.

Highs next week will be in the mid-60s, with lows in the mid-40s.