Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley, assistant coach Nate Tibbetts enter COVID protocol

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley and assistant coach Nate Tibbetts have entered the COVID protocol.

The team announced assistant coach Jesse Murmuys will be the head coach while Mosley is in the protocol.

There is no word at this time on when Mosley and Tibbetts will return to the court.

A team spokesman said Mosley is asymptomatic.

Orlando is set to host the Portland Trailblazers at 7 p.m. at the Amway Center on Monday.