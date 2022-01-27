21-year-old man killed in fiery crash with tree in Ocala, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed Thursday morning in Ocala when his car crashed into a tree and became engulfed in flames, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 21-year-old man, of Summerfield, was driving south on South Magnolia Avenue and approaching its intersection with County Road 475A when he failed to stop at a stop sign, troopers said.

The vehicle crossed CR-475A and struck a tree on the south shoulder head-on before flames overtook it, according to a news release.

The man died at the scene, troopers said.