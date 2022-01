ANTHONY, Fla. – A westbound lane of NE 95th Street in Anthony is shut down because of a DUI crash, Marion County deputies say.

Deputies said a drunk driver hit a school bus in the 2400 block of NE 95th St. Friday afternoon.

No one on the bus was hurt, but it’s not known if the driver was hurt.

The sheriff’s office is asking people to avoid that part of NE 95th Street. The Florida Highway Patrol will investigate the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.