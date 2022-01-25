Marion County expands hours at drive-thru COVID test site

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in Marion County announced Tuesday it is offering an additional day of COVID testing at a local drive-thru site.

CovidTestFL.Org, a COVID-19 mobile clinical testing service, will provide free testing on Saturdays starting Jan. 29 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Ocala located off SE Maricamp Road.

Those who wish to be tested will need to enter through the church parking lot entrance at SE 30th Avenue. Individuals must bring a valid photo ID in order to get tested and minors who are under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Diagnostic PCR test results will be sent within three days via text message or an email with a link to access the results.

This announcement comes as the Florida Department of Health in Marion County reported in its latest data report an increase in the COVID positivity rate but a drop in new cases. The county reported a 33.3% positivity rate for Jan. 14-20, marking a new record and showing a slight increase from a positivity rate of 31.3% reported the week prior.

The provider will continue to operate its drive-thru testing services during regular hours Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the church.

For more testing site locations in Marion County, click here.