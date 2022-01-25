Volusia County transitions fairgrounds COVID site to at-home test distribution

Someone is tested for COVID-19 at the Volusia County Fairgrounds earlier this month.

DELAND, Fla. – Starting this Thursday, Volusia County’s COVID-19 testing site at the county fairgrounds will begin distributing free at-home testing kits.

The county said the site in DeLand at the fairgrounds will transition away from doing testing at the site and will also stop distributing COVID-19 vaccines.

Instead, up to 500 free test kits will be made available each day on a first-come, first-served basis. Each box contains two test kits.

The site will stay open on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Reservations are not required to get a free test kit.

Volusia County opened the fairgrounds site earlier this month to help deal with the surge in testing demand amid the growth of the omicron variant.

The fairgrounds site is the only one switching to distributing at-home test kits for COVID-19 instead of conducting tests on site.

To find information on other COVID-19 test sites in Volusia County, head to the county’s COVID-19 website.