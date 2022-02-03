Umatilla man dies after car crashes into tree, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – An Umatilla man died Thursday morning after he lost control of a car and crashed into a tree, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The man, 63, was driving west on County Road 42 in Umatilla around 10:05 a.m.

He had passed SE 200 Avenue when he left the roadway, a crash report shows.

He then entered the south shoulder, overcorrected, crossed back over the road and entered the north shoulder, troopers said.

The vehicle overturned and struck a tree while doing so, and the man sustained fatal injuries in the crash, investigators said.

The man was taken to a hospital where he died, according to a news release.