57-year-old woman dies after crash in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. – A 57-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Ocala, according to police.

Police said the three-vehicle crash happened on SW 19th Avenue Road.

The 57-year-old woman was rushed to a local hospital and she later died from her injuries, according to investigators.

UPDATE: Sadly, the one woman who was trauma-alerted passed away from her injuries. She was 57 years old. OPD is working... Posted by Ocala Police Department on Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Investigators said one of the vehicles involved had a multi-colored, short-haired dog that ran from the scene.

Authorities said the dog is wearing a pink surgical cone and was seen running toward Panera Bread on College Road.

Anyone who has any information on the crash or the missing dog is asked to call the police at 352-369-7000.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.