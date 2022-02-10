Orange deputies searching for serial road rage driver

The Orange County Sheriff's Office says this is the vehicle involved in the road rage incidents.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the driver of a black Mercedes that they say is involved in several violent road rage incidents.

The sheriff’s office says they’ve had multiple reports of road rage incidents on the east side of the county since Dec. 27 involving the vehicle, a black Mercedes, possibly a 2014 C250. It may have an international-style vanity plate attached to the front.

In all of the incidents, according to OCSO, the driver of the suspected car fired shots at another vehicle.

The sheriff’s office released the above photo of what the vehicle looked like.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).