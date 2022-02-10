WATCH: Daytona Beach police release body camera video of deadly officer shooting

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach police released an officer’s body-worn camera showing the events leading up to the deadly police shooting Wednesday.

The fatal shooting happened near Ridgewood Avenue and Beville Road during a traffic stop.

The video picks up shortly before the officer arrives on the scene of the stop. As soon as he arrives, the unidentified officer rushes out of his vehicle and draws his gun.

He runs to the driver’s side door and it appears that someone gets out of the car and goes to the ground, but the person is blurred out in the video. At a news conference Thursday, Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said a woman was driving the car.

The officer is then seen with another officer, pointing their guns into the car and shouting a man — Randy Lansang, 36, according to police — in the passenger’s seat to show his hands.

“I think he has a gun in his right hand,” an officer can be heard shouting at about 49 seconds into the video.

“You will be shot,” another officer shouts at 55 seconds as several officers continue to order the Lansang to show his hands.

About 1:22 into the two-minute video, a Taser can be heard deploying. About three seconds later an officer shouts gun and the first shots can be heard. Four officers opened fire, according to investigators. News 6 has chosen not to show the shooting or the aftermath, but the audio can be heard in the video. Warning, the video contains strong language some viewers may find the video disturbing.

In the immediate aftermath, the body camera video shows a silver handgun on the driver’s seat of the car.

Photo provided by Daytona Beach police of the weapon found on suspect in traffic stop. (Daytona Beach Police Department)

Police said Lansang was wanted on an open warrant related to a drive-by shooting in the Fairway Estates neighborhood earlier this month where shots were fired at a residence but no one was injured.

Young said Lansang had “an extensive criminal history” that included charges of aggravated assault with a firearm, shooting into an occupied dwelling, robberies, auto theft and burglary.

Officers said they had boxed in the car Lansang was in, planning to take the man into custody. They said a dog was sent in when the man refused to leave the vehicle. Police said as the dog was attempting to pull the man from the car, that is when Lansanf appeared to reach for a gun.

The officers who opened fire are on paid leave while the shooting is under investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.