Daytona Beach police arrest woman accused of shooting, killing 60-year-old man

Detectives arrested Takendra Dawkins, 30, around 1 p.m. Wednesday

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Tags: Daytona Beach, Volusia County, Gun Violence
Takendra M. Dawkins, 30 (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A woman is locked up in Volusia County, accused of shooting and killing a 60-year-old man inside his home on Monday, according to Daytona Beach police.

Detectives arrested Takendra Dawkins, 30, around 1 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release. Police said she is responsible for the death of Walter Lawrence.

Officers were called to Lawrence’s home along Washington Street at 2:43 a.m. Monday morning. When officers arrived they found Lawrence dead in a back room having been shot in the head.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting or whether the victim and his accused killer knew each other.

Dawkins faces a charge of first-degree murder and is expected to face a judge Thursday.

