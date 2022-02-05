Daytona Beach man crashes car into home, injures woman in bed, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A man was arrested Friday night after he allegedly fired a gun in a residential Daytona Beach street and later crashed a car into a home, police said.

Officers were dispatched at 10:20 p.m. to the area of South Caroline and Cedar Streets in reference to a shooting, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department. Police heard a loud bang sound and soon approached a black car that had crashed into the front bedroom of a house on Cedar Street.

Officers detained Robert Hargrow, 38, of Daytona Beach, because he fit the description of the alleged shooter and was seen running from the crash, according to an affidavit.

A woman who was injured in the crash was on her bed in the home when it happened, records show. Police said she was taken to the hospital with a broken foot. Multiple bystanders told police Hargrow was driving the vehicle that struck the house, the affidavit said.

The homeowner told police he heard people outside yelling “That’s him” shortly before the crash occurred, and a neighbor said Hargrow pointed a rifle at her on the street as he drove past her earlier that day, the affidavit said. Another neighbor stated that she saw Hargrow standing in South Caroline and Cedar Streets holding a firearm after she heard gunshots in the area, police said. What appeared to be two firearms were found in the crashed car, police said.

Hargrow was booked Saturday morning at the Volusia County jail and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, driving with a suspended license, improper exhibition of a dangerous weapon and leaving the scene of an accident with serious bodily injury, records show.