Daytona Beach Shores city council votes to develop new beachfront hotel

The Daytona Beach Shores city council voted to develop a new beachfront hotel and a multifamily residential complex on Tuesday afternoon.

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – The Daytona Beach Shores city council voted to develop a new beachfront hotel and a multifamily residential complex on Tuesday afternoon.

The council voted 4-to-1 in favor of the development project.

The hotel is planned to have 300 units and the complex would have 200 multifamily units, according to city documents.

The construction will take place on the property of the old Treasure Island Hotel at 2025 S. Atlantic Ave.

[TRENDING: Here are 33 vanity plates deemed too racy for Florida roads | Separation of SpaceX rocket could be seen with the naked eye due to ‘jellyfish effect’ | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Currently at this address is an 11-story abandoned building.

The former hotel must now be demolished by early June.

City council members said the demolition of the 11-story abandoned building has been a goal of theirs for a long time.