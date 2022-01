DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A Daytona Beach home went up in flames Saturday night after a hot water heater malfunctioned, according to the Daytona Beach Fire Department.

Fire officials said the beachside home on Morningside Avenue was badly damaged by the fire.

Firefighters said two people were inside the house when the fire broke out but were uninjured.

The Red Cross is assisting the two people who safely escaped the home.