A well in Sanford tested positive for fecal indicator.

A dog died and a home is now inhabitable following a fire in Oviedo on Saturday.

The Seminole County Fire Department said the fire occurred at a home in the 3800 block of Sabal Drive within the Palm Valley Mobile Park.

There were no injuries reported because the occupant of the home was outside, but a dog died and a cat is missing, authorities said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.