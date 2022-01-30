It’s freezing in Florida! Here’s when the 80s return

ORLANDO, Fla. – It might be hard to get out of bed this morning. As expected, the coldest air Central Florida has felt in years settled in Sunday morning. While Sunday afternoon will feature temperatures about 10-15 degrees below average, sunshine will help to get temperatures to near 60 degrees.

Sunday highs

If you covered your plants before the freeze Sunday morning, keep them covered for one more night.

Frost potential

While it won’t be as cold, frost will still be likely for a lot of Central Florida Sunday night into Monday.

Monday morning

Monday starts the warming trend for the Sunshine State. Highs top out around 70 degrees after the cold start. By the middle of the week, most of the region is back in the upper 70s. To close out the work week, highs surge back to the low-to-mid 80s.

Temperature trend

Another cool down returns for the weekend, but it won’t be as significant as the current one.