Central Florida feeling more like Northern California during dreary, cold stretch

ORLANDO, Fla. – January started off very warm in Central Florida, but winter flipped the switch to the on position for the month’s third week. At times, the Sunshine State looked a lot more like Seattle with overcast skies and showers. If you had that thought, from a climate perspective, you weren’t far off geographically speaking.

From an average temperature standpoint, the last week to 10 days of January has felt more like San Francisco!

The average high temperature during that time in Orlando was about 61 degrees, with the average low near 45 degrees. That is comparable to the average high temperature of 59 degrees and an average low temperature of 45 degrees in The Golden City.

The Orlando area should be in the low 70s for the afternoon and around 50 degrees overnight at the end of January.

The extended cloudy and cold stretch was brought on by a large dip in the jet stream over the eastern two-thirds of the country. Not only did this allow for cooler air to repeatedly spill into Florida, but it also steered storm systems right into the state.

A prolonged dip in the jet stream kept Central Florida much cooler than normal.

This active storm track kept gloomy, rainy and at times stormy weather around for a good portion of the month’s end.

The jet stream pattern will flip in early February to bring much warmer air back to Central Florida.