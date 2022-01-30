WATCH LIVE: Meteorologist Samara Cokinos gives update on Florida freeze

Orlando – While it was nice to see the blue sky and the sunshine today, but highs on Saturday only hit the 50s. The warmest it got didn’t happen in the afternoon, but rather just after midnight. Since then, the cold air has continued to move in.

Highs today

Orlando: 57 at 12:22 a.m.

Daytona Beach: 54 at 12:15 a.m.

Sanford: 56 at 12:01 a.m.

Leesburg: 51 at 12:08 a.m.

Melbourne: 58 at 12:02 a.m.

As the arctic air becomes more widespread tonight, many are already making preparations ahead of the potentially record cold night.

Lows will range from 20 in Ocala to 22 in The Villages and closer to 25 in Palm Coast. Upper 20s to low 30s are expected everywhere south of that. Don’t forget to bring in pets and cover any plants that are sensitive to the freezing temperatures.

Widespread cold air expected to settle in overnight prompting freeze warnings and wind chill advisories. (wkmg)

The last time there was record breaking lows for the 30th of January was in 1966. That was 56 years ago.

Record lows from 1966 have a chance at being tied or broken as we start Sunday in the 20s and 30s. (wkmg)

Hard freeze and freeze warnings are in place overnight through 9 a.m.

Hard Freeze Warnings in place into Sunday morning (wkmg)

All areas in the purple will be under a freeze warning through early tomorrow morning. Areas not colored in purple are under a hard freeze during that same time frame. (wkmg)

Wind Chill Advisories are also in place for coastal Volusia and Brevard counties through 9 a.m. Sunday morning, with wind chill values ranging between 21-32 degrees. The wind inland will subside inland.

Wind Chill Advisory into early Sunday for coastal counties. (wkmg)

After a very cold start to the day tomorrow, highs rebound to the low to mid 50s with plenty of sunshine.

Coming up this week, it starts off below the average of 73 degrees for this time of year to nearing 80 with a slight chance of rain by Thursday.