Bitter wind chills arrive in Central Florida. Coldest air in years settles in Sunday morning

ORLANDO, Fla. – This weekend will be the exclamation point to a cold and at times ugly stretch of weather in Central Florida. Even under mostly sunny skies Saturday, high temperatures will struggle to climb out if the 40s. It will feel even colder than that with a strong north wind.

Wind chill forecast

The coldest air in more than four years will then settle in as the wind backs off Sunday morning.

Sunday morning

A freeze, temperatures 32 degrees or lower, is likely across all of Central Florida. A hard freeze, temperatures 28 degrees or lower, is likely northwest of I-4. It will be important to protect sensitive plants and exposed pipes, especially where temperatures dip into the 20s.

Freeze headlines

Record low temperatures will be possible Sunday morning.

Record cold possible Sunday morning

To protect sensitive plants, bring them inside or cover with a sheet. To protect pipes from freezing, allow faucets to drip at about a pencil-length stream overnight Saturday. Run your pool pump continuously to prevent the pool from freezing. If using a space heater, plug it directly into the wall and run it away from flammable objects.

Cold weather tips and safety

Highs climb into the mid 50s Sunday with mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures rebound back to near 80 degrees by the end of next work week.