It’s going to be so cold in Florida, iguanas will fall from trees. No, really

Cold temperatures in South Florida stun iguanas causing them to fall from trees.

While freezing temperatures bring most places white specks, the same weather brings Florida green scales.

Falling iguanas are expected to accompany the coldest weather the state has felt since 2018 this weekend.

[TRENDING: Arctic blast: Coldest air in more than 4 years likely in Central Fla. | When should Central Floridians turn on their heat ahead of cold snap? Experts explain | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

That’s right. Overnight and early morning lows aren’t the only thing projected to plummet in Florida come Saturday and Sunday.

Because they are cold-blooded reptiles, iguanas are known to become immobile and drop when cold weather below 40 degrees comes around in South Florida.

According to a National Weather Service advisory, subfreezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees are expected to hit this weekend in Glades, Hendry, inland Palm Beach, inland Collier and inland Broward counties.

This means iguanas known to populate these counties along the Atlantic Coast could fall from the trees.

Ad

But a fallen iguana isn’t a goner.

While the freezing temperatures do stun the reptiles, they don’t die and will wake up as it gets warmer.

In parts of Central Florida, overnight lows will dip into the low to mid-40s from Friday to Saturday with wind chill advisories and freeze watches in effect Saturday.

Early Sunday, temperatures will plummet below freezing for most of Central Florida.