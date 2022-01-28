FREEZING COLD: Arctic blast to send Central Florida temps into 20s, 30s

ORLANDO, Fla. – The coldest air since 2018 will invade Central Florida this weekend.

Friday in Orlando will relatively mild, with highs in the upper 60s. The average high on this date in Orlando is 72. The average low is 50. The record low is 24, set at 1905.

The overnight low will dip into the low to mid-40s, but the high on Saturday will only top off at 49 degrees under sunny skies.

Early Sunday, temperatures will plummet below freezing for most of Central Florida, with a low of 30 degrees expected in Orlando.

Sunday’s high will reach the low to mid-50s, with sunshine and no chance of rain.

Wind chill advisories and freeze warnings have been issued for all of Central Florida, with hard freeze warnings for the northern areas.

Bundle up!