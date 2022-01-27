Salvation Army prepares Orlando weather shelters ahead of weekend cold front

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Salvation Army is preparing to take in additional people seeking shelter from an upcoming cold front in Orlando this weekend.

The group’s Orlando Area Command, while still at limited capacity due to COVID-19, said it will not turn away anyone looking for shelter from the cold.

Both the Men’s Shelter located at 624 Lexington Ave. and the Women’s & Children’s Shelter located at 400 West Colonial Drive will open nightly at 4:30 p.m.

“No matter the circumstances, no matter the weather, we are here to serve those needing emergency shelter and assistance to transition from homelessness to stable housing,” the organization said in a news release.

The soup kitchen at the Men’s Shelter is open from 3:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. every day.

Those wishing to donate blankets, coats and socks can do so from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the city’s Salvation Army location.

The office is located at 416 W. Colonial Dr.

For more information about where to find shelter and services provided by the Salvation Army, call 407-423-8581.