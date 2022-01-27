Lake County opening weather shelters ahead of major cold front

LifePointe Ministries will be providing a cold weather shelter for those who need it Tuesday night.

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Lake County is preparing for Central Florida’s cold front this weekend.

Lake County Board of Commissioners announced Thursday they will open cold weather shelters starting Friday, Jan. 28 through Sunday, Jan. 30, for those who are vulnerable.

[TRENDING: Arctic blast: Coldest air in more than 4 years likely in Central Florida this weekend | Economist urges consumers to buy homes now as higher interest rates loom | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

County officials say the Trinity Assembly of God, at 200 Urick St. in Fruitland Park, and LifePointe Church, at 3551 E. Orange Ave. in Eustis, will be available for those most vulnerable.

The shelters will be open each night from 5 p.m. until 7 a.m. the following morning.

LakeXpress, Lake County’s route transportation service, will be providing free transportation to the shelters. Lake County bus riders are required to wear a face covering that covers their nose and mouth for the duration of the ride and masks will be provided.

Masks are also required at all shelter locations and according to the county, the Florida Department of Health will conduct COVID-19 testing and offer hepatitis A, flu, and COVID-19 vaccinations.

Here are the Lake County weather shelters and corresponding bus routes/times for pick-up or drop-offs:

Evening of Friday, Jan. 28, pick-up times:

Clermont

5:20 p.m. - FDOT Park and Ride, located at 1995 U.S. Highway 27 in Clermont, to the LifePointe Church. Once there, riders should await pick-up at the Park and Ride.

Ad

Eustis

5:30 p.m. - Ardice Transfer Center.

5:30-5:45 p.m. - The Open Door, located at 115 E. Citrus Ave. in Eustis (after Ardice Transfer Center). Riders will be transported to LifePointe Church.

Leesburg

5 p.m. - Citizens Transfer Center, located near 1321 Citizens Blvd. Riders must board the Route 1A bus to Trinity Assembly of God.

Morning of Saturday, Jan. 29:

Eustis

6:30 a.m. - Lake County Connection will transport riders from LifePointe Church back to The Open Door, at 115 E. Citrus Ave. in Eustis, or the FDOT Park and Ride at 1995 US Highway 27.

Fruitland Park

6:30 a.m. - Lake County Connection will transport riders from Trinity Assembly of God back to the intersection of 4th St. and Main St. in Leesburg or Come As You Are Ministry, at 1305 Sunshine Ave. in Leesburg.

Evening of Saturday, Jan. 29, pick-up times:

Clermont

4:30 p.m. - Citrus Tower Parking Lot, 141 N. Highway 27, to LifePointe Church. Local law enforcement will arrive at Citrus Tower parking lot at 4:30 p.m. to determine if cold weather shelter transportation is needed.

Ad

Eustis

5:30 p.m. - The Open Door, located at 115 E. Citrus Ave. Riders will be transported to LifePointe Church.

Leesburg

5:30 p.m. - Intersection of 4th St. and Main St. to Trinity Assembly of God

5:30-5:45 p.m. - Come As You Are Ministry, 1305 Sunshine Ave., to Trinity Assembly of God.

Morning of Sunday, Jan. 30:

Eustis

6:30 a.m. - Lake County Connection will transport riders from LifePointe Church back to The Open Door, located at 115 E. Citrus Ave. in Eustis or the FDOT Park and Ride at 1995 US Hwy 27 in Clermont

Fruitland Park

6:30 a.m. - Lake County Connection will transport riders from Trinity Assembly of God back to the intersection of 4th St. and Main St. in Leesburg or Come As You Are Ministry, located at 1305 Sunshine Ave. in Leesburg

Evening of Sunday, Jan. 30, pick-up times:

Clermont

4:30 p.m. - Citrus Tower Parking Lot, 141 N. Highway 27, to LifePointe Church. Local law enforcement will arrive at Citrus Tower parking lot at 4:30 p.m. to determine if cold weather shelter transportation is needed.

Ad

Eustis

5:30 p.m. - The Open Door, located at 115 E. Citrus Ave. Riders will be transported to LifePointe Church.

Leesburg

5:30 p.m. - Intersection of 4th St. and Main St., Leesburg, to Trinity Assembly of God.

5:30-5:45 p.m. - Come As You Are Ministry, 1305 Sunshine Ave.,, to Trinity Assembly of God

Morning of Monday, Jan. 31:

Eustis

6:30 a.m. - Lake County Connection will transport riders from LifePointe Church back to The Open Door, at 115 E. Citrus Avenue in Eustis, the Ardice Transfer Center or the Citrus Tower Parking Lot at 141 N. Highway 27 in Clermont. Riders can alert the driver that they are traveling from a cold weather shelter and get to their destination for free

Fruitland Park

7:10–7:20 a.m. - Riders will be transported from Trinity Assembly of God back to the Citizens Transfer Center in Leesburg or the Salvation Army, at 2605 South St. in Leesburg. Riders can alert the driver that they are traveling from a cold weather shelter and get to their destination for free.

Ad

For more information on how to prepare for extreme cold weather, click here.