More rain, even colder weather in Central Florida forecast

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida is in for a chilly, rainy start on Wednesday -- and even colder weather, including freezing temperatures, is on the way.

Expect a high of 66 degrees Wednesday in Orlando, with a 40% chance of rain for the first half of the day.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The normal high for Orlando on this date is 72. The record high is 87, set in 1929. The normal low temperature in Orlando is 50. The record low is 21, set in 1905. Tuesday’s high in Orlando topped off at 55 degrees.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-50s.

It’s possible that some areas of Central Florida will reach 70 degrees for a high on Thursday and Friday, with a cold front increasing rain chances back to 40% on Friday.

The cold front will bring drastic changes over the weekend.

Ad

We will only warm into the mid- to upper 50s on Saturday and Sunday under sunny skies.

By Sunday morning, expect many areas to be below freezing.

The 70s return next week, with highs expected in the mid-70s by next Wednesday.