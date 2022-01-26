January chill clinging to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – The January chill is still clinging to Central Florida.

The cool temperatures in Central Florida were helped out by the constant light rain on Tuesday.

Expect more light rain on Tuesday night. The temperatures will be steady around the 50-degree mark and passing moderate showers will come through.

Central Floridians should expect light rain showers overnight.

Wednesday a low pressure center will move off the east coast. The high will struggle to reach 66 degrees in Orlando.

Rain chances are 40% early and drop into the afternoon.

Temperatures may reach 70 degrees on Thursday.

Friday will bring a high of 70 degrees early. Late in the day, another strong cold front will move in.

This front will bring rain chances back and line us up for more cold air. This time the chill be even colder than last weekend’s cold.

Saturday the high will only be in the low 50s, the low Saturday night into Sunday morning will drop to the low 30s. At OIA the forecast is for the low to hit 34 degrees.

Any areas north of Orlando can expect to be frozen by sunrise Sunday morning.