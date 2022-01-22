Brevard County Fire crews battle Merritt Island house fire

ORLANDO, Fla. – Brevard County Fire Rescue crews say they rescued a family dog from a house fire in Merritt Island early Saturday morning.

Firefighters responded to the home located at 430 Artemis Blvd. just before 3 a.m. Officials say the bulk of the fire was knocked down and the Red Cross has been called to help the residents.

“The fire is currently under investigation. All occupants made it out and one was transported to a local hospital for observation,” Brevard County Fire Rescue Chief Mark Schollmeyer tells News 6 in an email.

A picture posted by Brevard County Fire Rescue shows a one-story home severely damaged with flames near the garage.

