Man who died in van fire outside of Daytona Beach police headquarters identified

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla – Police released the name of the man who caught fire and died on Jan. 12 after a van burst into flames outside Daytona Beach police headquarters.

Daytona Beach police said Gilbert M. Sellers, 55, of Lake City pulled the gray 2003 Ford van pulled into the parking lot of the department’s main office on Valor Boulevard just after 2 a.m.

Officers inside the department heard a loud noise, possibly caused by an exploding tire, and then saw the van consumed by flames, police said.

The North Florida man was on fire when he got out of the van, and collapsed in the parking lot, records show. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Fire crews put out the fire, and investigators are trying to determine if foul play was involved. Police said the fire was not caused by a mechanical issue with the van.