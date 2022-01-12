54º

Body found in burning vehicle outside Daytona Beach Police Headquarters

Vehicle pulled into parking lot early Wednesday before being discovered on fire

John Ambrogne, Executive Producer

Ezzy Castro, Reporter

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla – Daytona Beach Police are investigating after a body was found inside a burning vehicle outside police headquarters early Wednesday.

Police say the vehicle pulled into the parking of the department’s main office on Valor Boulevard just after 2:00am.

Fire crews responded and put out the fire but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say it’s not known yet what led up to the fire or if the person found dead was the victim of foul play.

