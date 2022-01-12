Body found in burning vehicle outside Daytona Beach Police Headquarters

Burned out vehicle sits outside Daytona Beach Police Headquarters after a body was found inside

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla – Daytona Beach Police are investigating after a body was found inside a burning vehicle outside police headquarters early Wednesday.

Police say the vehicle pulled into the parking of the department’s main office on Valor Boulevard just after 2:00am.

Fire crews responded and put out the fire but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say it’s not known yet what led up to the fire or if the person found dead was the victim of foul play.

Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates on this developing story.