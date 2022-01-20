Victim burned in Rockledge house fire airlifted to hospital, officials say

Fire units respond to house fire in Rockledge.

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. – A victim was airlifted to a hospital after being burned in a house fire in Rockledge, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue officials.

Brevard fire officials said the fire occurred Wednesday behind its headquarters building on Florida Avenue in south Rockledge.

The victim was airlifted to a trauma center, but no other details have been released, according to officials.

Rockledge firefighters were assisted by Brevard County and Cocoa crews.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.