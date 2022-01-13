Crews battle house fire in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Crews were on the scene of a house fire in the northwest area of Orange County, near the Lake County border, just before noon Thursday.

Firefighters were called to the unoccupied home at 4013 W. Kelly Park Road around 10:45 a.m.

Lt. Jerold Maynard, with the Apopka Fire Department, said his crews responded alongside Lake and Orange county fire departments.

Video from Sky 6 shows heavy smoke pouring from the home as firefighters work to douse the flames.

Sky 6 flew over the heavy flames from the Kelly Park fire on Thursday.

Maynard said crews battled the exterior flames, and had no need to enter the home, which is now partially standing.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.