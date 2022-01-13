Orlando junkyard building erupts in flames, Orange County fire officials say

Orange County Fire Rescue responded to a junkyard fire around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A junkyard building in Orlando erupted in flames Thursday morning, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

Crews said the fire broke out at 9205 E. Colonial Drive and was under control by 11:30 a.m., within 10 minutes of the firefighters responding to the heavy smoke and flames.

The flames, which started from a welding spark, led to two vehicles and a dumpster catching fire, according to officials.

The building was evacuated and no injuries were reported.