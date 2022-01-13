71º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Orlando junkyard building erupts in flames, Orange County fire officials say

The fire was under control as of 11:30 a.m. Thursday

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Tags: Orange County, Fire, Orlando
Orange County Fire Rescue responded to a junkyard fire around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. (Orange County Fire Rescue)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A junkyard building in Orlando erupted in flames Thursday morning, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

Crews said the fire broke out at 9205 E. Colonial Drive and was under control by 11:30 a.m., within 10 minutes of the firefighters responding to the heavy smoke and flames.

[TRENDING: When am I contagious if infected with omicron? | World’s biggest bounce house coming to Kissimmee in February | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The flames, which started from a welding spark, led to two vehicles and a dumpster catching fire, according to officials.

The building was evacuated and no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

email