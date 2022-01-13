Man arrested in fatal shooting of 17-year-old in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested Thursday following the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old at an apartment complex Friday night, Orange County deputies said.

According to the sheriff’s office, 18-year-old Michael Necy faces second-degree murder charges following the fatal shooting at Castilian Apartments.

[TRENDING: When am I contagious if infected with omicron? | World’s biggest bounce house coming to Kissimmee in February | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The incident occurred just after 11 p.m. in the Orlando complex located off Holden Avenue, where deputies said they found Shanaya Charles with a gunshot wound.

Deputies said she died later at the hospital.

Necy is currently booked in Orange County jail without bond.