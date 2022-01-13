71º

Man arrested in fatal shooting of 17-year-old in Orange County

Michael Necy, 18, faces second-degree murder charges

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime, Orange County, Shooting
Michael Necy, 18. (Orange County Sheriff's Office)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested Thursday following the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old at an apartment complex Friday night, Orange County deputies said.

According to the sheriff’s office, 18-year-old Michael Necy faces second-degree murder charges following the fatal shooting at Castilian Apartments.

The incident occurred just after 11 p.m. in the Orlando complex located off Holden Avenue, where deputies said they found Shanaya Charles with a gunshot wound.

Deputies said she died later at the hospital.

Necy is currently booked in Orange County jail without bond.

