‘I’m gonna start shooting:’ Man fires gun when workers perform maintenance on apartment, Cocoa police say

COCOA, Fla. – A man is accused of firing a gun when maintenance men were working on his apartment Tuesday, according to the Cocoa Police Department.

The department said the owner of an apartment in Cocoa notified his tenant, 66-year-old Phil Robins, of maintenance that needs to be completed on the unit.

The owner told deputies he sent Robins a message and got a response of, “Sorry us dying old farts don’t get out of bed till noon. Open my door even with a police officer and warrant I’m gonna start shooting.”

Police said two men, one working on an AC unit and another painting at the back of the apartment, heard a gunshot and ran from the area.

Officers said one of the maintenance workers said the gunshot appeared to come from the apartment Robins resides in. Nearby residents also told authorities they heard a gunshot.

The department said officers were able to take Robins into custody and found a gun on a shelf next to a bed in the apartment.

Robins faces a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.