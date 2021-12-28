‘I’m going to blow your brains out:’ Man arrested after violent robbery, Cocoa police say

COCOA, Fla. – Cocoa police believe they’ve caught one of the three men who took part in a violent robbery at a motel in August.

Police arrested Rodney Geddes, 21, Monday on multiple charges stemming from the robbery that took place on Aug. 20 at a Budget Inn on West King Street.

Investigators said Geddes — along with Antonio Brown and a third, unidentified man — rented room 216 at the motel before the robbery took place. Detectives said Geddes and Brown showed their IDs while checking into the hotel.

Three women and two children were staying in room 215 at the time, records show. According to police, the unidentified man knocked on the door of room 215 while Geddes and Brown tried to stay out of sight.

When one of the women staying in the room answered the door, the unidentified man pulled out a gun and the three men forced their way inside the room, according to the affidavit for an arrest warrant. As the men made their way into the motel room, police said Geddes can be seen in surveillance pulling out a gun.

The victims told police the three men ordered two of the women and the two children into the bathroom, records show. One of the women said Geddes was shoving the barrel of the gun into her back, shouting “I’m going to blow your brains out,” according to the affidavit.

Police said once the women and children were in the bathroom, they were forced into the tub and the children began to cry. The victims said Geddes threatened to shoot the children if they didn’t stop crying, claiming he even put his gun to one child’s head, records show.

The victims claimed Geddes argued with Brown as to whether to kill the victims, but Brown said they “didn’t come for that,” and the men left, according to police.

Investigators said the men took cash, cell phones, a computer, jewelry and two guns. The victims said the men also took their car keys and rummaged through their vehicles, records show.

Geddes faces charges of armed burglary with a gun, burglary of a dwelling with assault, kidnapping with a gun, aggravated battery with a gun and aggravated assault with a gun.