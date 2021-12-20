Man accused of shooting at car with child inside, Cocoa police say

COCOA, Fla. – A girl and a woman were not hurt when a man fired a gun into their moving vehicle after he had been offered a ride, according to Cocoa police.

Investigators arrested Sharrod Strickland, 26, on Friday for the Nov. 21 shooting.

Police said the woman was driving with the girl in the area of Bristol Drive and Pineda Street near Endeavor Elementary when they spotted Strickland standing near the road.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The woman pulled over to offer Strickland a ride but officers said he began arguing with the woman. The victim told investigators she noticed a handgun in the man’s waistband during the interaction, records show.

Police said the woman decided to drive off after a moment or two of arguing with Strickland. As she pulled away, the woman heard a single gunshot and then saw Strickland running in the opposite direction.

Ad

Investigators said the shot caused the back window of the woman’s car to shatter, but neither she nor the child were hurt.

The woman was able to identify Strickland as the shooter, records show.

He now faces charges of shooting into an occupied vehicle, two counts of aggravated assault and child abuse.