Cab driver found shot to death in Cocoa; police search for culprit

COCOA, Fla. – A cab driver was shot and killed Thursday in the same area where a carjacking took place earlier this week in Cocoa, according to police.

Cocoa police said the cab driver was called to the area of Kensington Drive and Donna Avenue before 11 p.m. to pick up a customer and was fatally shot during a robbery attempt. No other details about the shooting have been released.

The Cocoa Police Department said two days earlier a delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint and carjacked in the same area. The victim was not injured, police said.

Officials said they are investigating both cases and do not yet know whether they are connected.

“Food delivery drivers and other services providing delivery or transportation should maintain a heightened awareness and report any suspicious activity to local police,” police said in a news release.

Melissa Smith lives nearby and said she saw the commotion outside Thursday night.

“It’s very scary to know it’s going on over here like that,” Smith said. “I didn’t know, like I had no clue what was going on last night. We just had the cops and everything going up and down the road and the helicopter was just flying over our house like crazy, for an hour.”

Smith said that she’s hopeful whoever is responsible is captured.

“We walk our dogs all the time, you know, and I have never seen anything like this. I was like, ‘What’s going on?’” Smith said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimeline at 800-423-8477 to remain anonymous. Those who report to Crimeline may be eligible for a reward up to $5,000. Tips may also be sent to dropadime@cocoapolice.com.