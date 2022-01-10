77º

18-year-old woman fatally shot at apartment complex, Orange County deputies say

Shaniya Charles found shot at Castilian Apartments Friday night

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An 18-year-old woman died after being shot at an apartment complex Friday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Shaniya Charles was found with a gunshot wound at Castilian Apartments off Holden Avenue in Orlando just after 11 p.m.

Charles was taken to the hospital where she later died, according to deputies.

Officials said there is no information on the suspected shooter.

The investigation is ongoing.

