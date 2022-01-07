Pair of 15-year-old boys accused in Deltona shooting, Volusia deputies say

DELTONA, Fla. – Deputies arrested two 15-year-old boys, who were already on probation for a violent home invasion, after a shooting in Deltona Thursday evening.

Darren Brown and Mikel Debose were both arrested, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said they were called to the area of Wilmington Drive and Tivoli Drive in Deltona around 6:22 p.m. for a report of a man being hit by a car. In reality, the man had been shot in the face, according to deputies, but was up able to stand and speak. The victim’s car had been stolen after the shooting, records show.

The 18-year-old victim was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but is expected to survive, according to news release.

Investigators said they were able to find the victim’s 2001 Toyota Celica abandoned on Abeline Drive. A dog was brought in to search the area, which led deputies to 1232 Abeline Drive.

Deputies said they found Brown in the backyard of the home without shoes. A pair of slippers were found at the scene of the shooting, records show.

(Left) Darren Brown, (Right) Mikel Debose (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Body camera video shows deputies following the dog to the home and placing Brown in handcuffs. After he is detained, investigators said they learned that Brown was on probation for an armed home invasion at an apartment on Floral Springs Boulevard in Port Orange in 2020, when Brown was 13.

Deputies determined that Debose — who also took part in that home invasion — lives at 1232 Abeline Drive, according to the release.

As the investigation continued, deputies said they learned that the two boys had gone to see the shooting victim with the intent of buying drugs off of him. During the meetup, the boys and the victim got into a fight and Debose shot the man, records show. Debose then got into the victim’s car and drove off, according to the release.

Both Brown and Debose face charges of attempted felony murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, carjacking with a firearm, using a firearm during commission of a felony, and violation of juvenile probation.

Both are being held in a juvenile detention center.

According to the sheriff’s office, both boys have other violent crimes on their records in addition to the Port Orange home invasion.

Debose had previously been charged with burglary with assault or battery when he was 12, records show.

Brown had pulled a knife during a robbery in 2019 when he stole another juvenile’s shoes, according to the release.